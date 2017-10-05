First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $598,000 Position in United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $276,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,471.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $162,682.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ UTHR) opened at 122.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.49. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.90 and a 1-year high of $169.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($4.86). The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.53 million. United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

