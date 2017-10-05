First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Spot Trading L.L.C. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Spot Trading L.L.C. now owns 18,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $73,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $807,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $106,899,540. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE BWXT) opened at 56.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 107.13%. The business had revenue of $410.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

