Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 55 ($0.73) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. FinnCap restated an under review rating on shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC in a report on Friday, September 29th. Panmure Gordon cut their price target on Firestone Diamonds PLC from GBX 68 ($0.90) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Investec reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.49) price target on shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 48.60 ($0.64).

Get Firestone Diamonds PLC alerts:

Shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON FDI) opened at 23.50 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 73.54 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.99. Firestone Diamonds PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 18.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 58.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Firestone Diamonds PLC (FDI) PT Lowered to GBX 55 at Macquarie” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/firestone-diamonds-plc-fdi-pt-lowered-to-gbx-55-at-macquarie.html.

About Firestone Diamonds PLC

Firestone Diamonds plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in diamond mining, exploration and development in southern Africa. The Company focuses on two principal geographic areas: Lesotho and Botswana. The Company’s segments include Lesotho, Botswana, and United Kingdom and other. The Company has two mines, Liqhobong in Lesotho where construction of the Liqhobong Mine Development Project is nearing completion and BK11 in Botswana, which remains on care and maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Firestone Diamonds PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firestone Diamonds PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.