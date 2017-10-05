Financial Survey: Amtech Systems (ASYS) vs. Its Peers

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Amtech Systems to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amtech Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amtech Systems Competitors 44 290 286 7 2.41

Amtech Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Amtech Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amtech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Amtech Systems has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Amtech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $152.25 million $4.90 million 104.92 Amtech Systems Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 50.00

Amtech Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Amtech Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems 1.00% 2.34% 1.18% Amtech Systems Competitors -24.03% 10.43% 4.25%

Summary

Amtech Systems competitors beat Amtech Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing. The solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion; plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD); atomic layer deposition (ALD), and related automation, parts and services to the solar/photovoltaic industry. The semiconductor segment supplies thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by the semiconductor manufacturers and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The polishing supplies segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates and optical components.

