Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Short Interest Update

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,576,412 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 73,499,710 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,973,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) opened at 26.05 on Thursday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146,283.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
