Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Short Interest Update

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,576,412 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 73,499,710 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,973,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) opened at 26.05 on Thursday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146,283.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/financial-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlf-short-interest-update.html.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.