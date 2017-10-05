Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.28% of Financial Engines worth $259,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 32.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 93,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 9.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 158,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 16.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Engines by 82.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Engines in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Grace sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Grace sold 7,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $290,428.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,788.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,133,418 shares of company stock valued at $136,670,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Financial Engines in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Financial Engines in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Financial Engines in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ FNGN) opened at 36.45 on Thursday. Financial Engines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Financial Engines had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Engines, Inc. will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

