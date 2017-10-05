Financial Contrast: Rapid7 (RPD) vs. The Competition

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rapid7 to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rapid7 has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -23.67% -98.26% -16.93% Rapid7 Competitors -41.93% -25.08% -9.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid7 and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $178.06 million -$36.89 million -18.15 Rapid7 Competitors $1.51 billion $446.17 million 42.06

Rapid7’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rapid7 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rapid7 Competitors 258 1983 4244 84 2.63

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Rapid7’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid7 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Rapid7 peers beat Rapid7 on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users. Leveraging its IT data and analytics platform, its solutions enable organizations to manage their cyber security exposure and manage IT operations. Its solutions empower organizations to prevent attacks by providing visibility into vulnerabilities, and allow them to detect compromises, respond to breaches and correct the underlying causes of attacks. By providing a unified IT and security platform, with automated workflow, it enables IT and security to work together to develop, operate and secure their environment.

