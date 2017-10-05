Financial Contrast: Exactech (EXAC) and STERIS PLC (STE)

STERIS PLC (NYSE: STE) and Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get STERIS PLC alerts:

This table compares STERIS PLC and Exactech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS PLC $2.58 billion 2.98 $521.33 million $1.40 64.51 Exactech $262.96 million 1.83 $43.51 million $0.04 841.46

STERIS PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Exactech. STERIS PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exactech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STERIS PLC pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Exactech does not pay a dividend. STERIS PLC pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exactech has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STERIS PLC and Exactech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS PLC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Exactech 0 0 1 0 3.00

STERIS PLC presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given STERIS PLC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe STERIS PLC is more favorable than Exactech.

Risk and Volatility

STERIS PLC has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactech has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of STERIS PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Exactech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of STERIS PLC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Exactech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS PLC and Exactech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS PLC 4.63% 11.39% 6.54% Exactech 0.30% 7.39% 5.98%

Summary

STERIS PLC beats Exactech on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STERIS PLC Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others. Its Corporate and other segment includes the Defense and Industrial business unit.

Exactech Company Profile

Exactech, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines. The Company distributes joint replacement systems, including knee, hip, spine and extremity implant systems, and biologic products and services and bone cement materials used in orthopedic surgery and dental procedures. The Exactech Knee System provides solutions for partial, primary and revision total knee arthroplasty. Its hip solutions address the continuum of hip arthroplasty. It manufactures and distributes various products and services designed for the healing and regeneration of bone and soft tissue, including products, which contain human allograft.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.