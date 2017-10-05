Financial Analysis: PTC (PTC) vs. Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PTC and Symantec Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.15 billion 5.73 $91.94 million ($0.35) -162.86 Symantec Corporation $4.31 billion 4.73 $714.00 million ($0.61) -54.51

Symantec Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PTC. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symantec Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Symantec Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PTC does not pay a dividend. Symantec Corporation pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Symantec Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Symantec Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symantec Corporation has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Symantec Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC -3.46% 6.69% 2.44% Symantec Corporation -8.68% 10.73% 2.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PTC and Symantec Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 3 14 0 2.82 Symantec Corporation 1 13 13 0 2.44

PTC presently has a consensus price target of $63.31, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Symantec Corporation has a consensus price target of $31.46, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Symantec Corporation.

Summary

PTC beats Symantec Corporation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications. Its segments include the Solutions Group, the IoT Group and Professional Services. The Solutions Group segment includes its CAD, PLM and SLM products. The IoT Group segment includes its IoT, analytics and augmented reality (AR) solutions. The Professional Services segment includes consulting, implementation and training business. Its IoT products include ThingWorx, KEPServerEX, Vuforia Studio and Vuforia. Its CAD products include Creo and Mathcad. Its PLM products include Windchill, Integrity, Navigate and Creo View. Its SLM products include Servigistics and Arbortext.

About Symantec Corporation

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products. Under the information protection category, it offers Data Loss Prevention, Encryption, Managed PKI, Service, VIP Access Manager, and Data Loss Prevention and CloudSOC products. The Company also offers consulting services, customer success services, cyber security services and education services. Its cyber security services include DeepSight Intelligence software, which provides an analysis of attacks. The Company offers the Blue Coat Security Platform, which provides Web security solutions for global enterprises and governments.

