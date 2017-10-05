Financial Analysis: AdvanSix (ASIX) & Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

AdvanSix (NASDAQ: ASIX) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and Huntsman Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 7.13% 40.03% 11.07% Huntsman Corporation 4.33% 30.04% 5.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Huntsman Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Huntsman Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AdvanSix and Huntsman Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huntsman Corporation 0 1 7 0 2.88

AdvanSix presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Huntsman Corporation has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Huntsman Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntsman Corporation is more favorable than AdvanSix.

Dividends

Huntsman Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AdvanSix does not pay a dividend. Huntsman Corporation pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdvanSix and Huntsman Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.32 billion 0.96 $135.96 million N/A N/A Huntsman Corporation $9.84 billion 0.68 $1.18 billion $1.76 15.93

Huntsman Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia. The Company offers ammonium sulfate, which is used by customers as a nitrogen-based fertilizer. It produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer as part of its manufacturing process. The Company manufactures ammonium sulfate fertilizers including Sulf-N and Sulf-N 26. The Company provides AdvanSix Aegis nylon resins and Aegis barrier nylon resins. Its nylon resins are a preferred choice in food, liquid, and consumer packaging along with mono/multifilament products, carpet fibers, automotive compounding and more. It offers Capran biaxially oriented nylon films.

About Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. Its Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects segments produce differentiated organic chemical products and its Pigments and Additives segment produces inorganic chemical products. The Company’s products are used in a range of applications, including those in the adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, digital inks, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals and dye industries.

