Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Earns News Impact Score of 0.12

Press coverage about Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity National Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.942079014982 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE FNF) opened at 34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $30.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 133,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $6,331,708.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,499.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $3,856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,172,333.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,559 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

