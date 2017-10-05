FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff Sells 38,636 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,128,457.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ FGEN) traded down 6.24% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 702,774 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. FibroGen, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.01 billion.

Get FibroGen Inc alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 64.42% and a negative net margin of 105.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc will post ($1.80) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/fibrogen-inc-fgen-ceo-thomas-b-neff-sells-38636-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,808,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,612,000 after buying an additional 761,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,545,000 after buying an additional 546,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,335,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,753,000 after buying an additional 1,641,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 248,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,525,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.