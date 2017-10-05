Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have underperformed the industry over the last six months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Rise in interest rates and lower fee waivers are expected to aid top-line performance, moving ahead. Also, Federated’s inorganic growth strategies encourage us. Further, the company’s active involvement in capital deployment activities continues to inspire investors’ confidence. However, mounting expenses are a major concern. Also, strict regulations for investment management companies remain a headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a sell rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) opened at 30.10 on Monday. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.51 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Investors will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $140,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 514,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,401,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

