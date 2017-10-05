FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. operates as a 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology company. It develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. The company’s devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, production planning, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. Its products include FaroArm, FARO Laser ScanArm and FARO Gage articulated measuring devices, FARO Laser Tracker ION, FARO Focus3D, FARO 3D Imager AMP and companion CAM2 software. The Company operates in three segments, Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FARO Technologies (FARO) opened at 38.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $645.76 million. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.34). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post ($0.13) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 79.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

