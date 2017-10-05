Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Farmers National Banc Corp. worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $5,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Wenick acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,529. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,780 shares of company stock worth $66,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ FMNB) traded up 0.64% during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $423.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.46. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Farmers National Banc Corp. had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. The Company operates through tree segments: the Bank, Trust and Retirement Consulting. The Company operates principally through its subsidiaries, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Trust or Farmers Trust), National Associates, Inc (NAI) and Farmers National Captive, Inc (Captive).

