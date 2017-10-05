Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (FFKT) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFKT. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Farmers Capital Bank Corporation by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

FFKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers Capital Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers Capital Bank Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ FFKT) opened at 42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.85. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers Capital Bank Corporation will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO Lloyd C. Hillard, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Farmers Capital Bank Corporation

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and bank-related services to customers throughout Central and Northern Kentucky. Its bank subsidiaries include Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company (Farmers Bank), United Bank & Trust Company (United Bank), First Citizens Bank (First Citizens) and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky, Inc (Citizens Northern).

