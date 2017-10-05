F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Research Coverage Started at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an accumulate rating and a $160.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened at 119.35 on Monday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post $8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $242,688.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,291.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Gibson sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $382,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,312 shares of company stock worth $2,675,607 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

