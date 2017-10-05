Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 454,167 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $168,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 182.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,196 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 18.6% during the first quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,697.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 52.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 288,811 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) opened at 15.15 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

