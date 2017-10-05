Exa Corporation (EXA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Exa Corporation develops, markets, sells, and supports software products, and provides professional services for simulation-driven design. The Company offers PowerFLOW(R) simulation engine, automatic fluid grid generation engine, mesh preparation, advanced simulation analysis, and rapid design geometry modification products. The company’s software suite includes PowerDELTA, PowerCASE, PowerCLAY, PowerTHERM, PowerCOOL, PowerINSIGHT, PowerVIZ and PowerACOUSTICS. Its products are used in various applications, including aerodynamics, thermal management, aeroacoustics, climate control, and powertrain. . Exa Corporation is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Exa Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.25 target price on shares of Exa Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exa Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Exa Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Exa Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) opened at 24.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The stock’s market cap is $363.69 million. Exa Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Exa Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exa Corporation will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Soros Fund Management Llc purchased 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,093.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 243,310 shares of company stock worth $3,628,183. 11.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,418,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exa Corporation

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

