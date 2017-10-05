Evonik Industries AG (EVK) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Barclays PLC set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.92 ($37.55).
Evonik Industries AG (FRA EVK) opened at 30.409 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.47. The firm has a market cap of €14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.979. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €25.68 and a one year high of €32.20.
