ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,297,779 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,484,000. The KEYW Holding Corporation makes up about 1.8% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 4.61% of The KEYW Holding Corporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 105,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) traded up 3.27% on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,743 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The KEYW Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock’s market capitalization is $387.35 million.

The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. The KEYW Holding Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The KEYW Holding Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The KEYW Holding Corporation will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYW. Drexel Hamilton upgraded The KEYW Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered The KEYW Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The KEYW Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The KEYW Holding Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on The KEYW Holding Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The KEYW Holding Corporation Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of information across the full spectrum of the Intelligence, cyber and counterterrorism communities missions. It operates through Government Solutions segment.

