ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $14.28 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 438,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,277,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.30% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE BAH) traded down 0.26% on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 278,926 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In related news, insider Karen M. Dahut sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $1,224,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Clare acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,001 shares of company stock worth $3,670,074 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

