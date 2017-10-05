ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $4.59 Million in First Data Corporation (FDC)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 252,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Data Corporation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Data Corporation by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Data Corporation by 1,276.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in First Data Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Data Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Data Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

In other news, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 31,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $575,681.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,997.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan purchased 118,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,103,984.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,122,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,496.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 340,217 shares of company stock worth $6,139,786 and sold 151,830 shares worth $2,754,035. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) traded up 0.986% on Thursday, reaching $17.915. 1,278,827 shares of the company were exchanged. First Data Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.958 and a beta of 1.73.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. First Data Corporation had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Data Corporation will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation Company Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

