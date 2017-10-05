Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Essent Group worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Essent Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,600 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,789,498.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $77,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,024.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,918 shares of company stock valued at $987,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) opened at 39.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.14. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $137.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance.

