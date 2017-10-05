Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG set a $64.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) opened at 54.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The firm’s market cap is $1.24 billion. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($7.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects.

