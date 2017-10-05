Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Esperion Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics N/A -$131.29 million -9.51 Esperion Therapeutics Competitors $207.80 million -$2.20 million -0.13

Esperion Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics N/A -62.82% -57.32% Esperion Therapeutics Competitors -3,991.14% -119.27% -44.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 0 5 8 0 2.62 Esperion Therapeutics Competitors 462 2199 6071 117 2.66

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $55.21, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics competitors beat Esperion Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects. In addition to bempedoic acid as monotherapy, the Company is also developing bempedoic acid in a fixed dose combination with ezetimibe, an approved, non-statin, oral, LDL-C lowering therapy. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in conducting its global Phase III clinical development program for bempedoic acid.

