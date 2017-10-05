Ericsson (ERIC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $4.65 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ericsson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) traded down 1.22% on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,038 shares. Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ericsson had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $49.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ericsson’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ericsson will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ericsson by 912.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,542,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,879 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 81,901,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $543,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,675 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the second quarter worth $15,331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ericsson during the first quarter worth $14,129,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 215.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,986,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

