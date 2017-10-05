Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MCBC Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (MCFT)

MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for MCBC Holdings in a note issued to investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MCBC Holdings’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. MCBC Holdings had a return on equity of 443.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCFT. ValuEngine raised MCBC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MCBC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on MCBC Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Aegis started coverage on MCBC Holdings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCBC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCBC Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ MCFT) traded up 1.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares. MCBC Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $406.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MCBC Holdings during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MCBC Holdings during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MCBC Holdings during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in MCBC Holdings by 222.1% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MCBC Holdings by 174.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About MCBC Holdings

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

