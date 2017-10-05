Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Director Sells C$56,100.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Brian Leland sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.10, for a total value of C$56,100.00.

Brian Leland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Brian Leland sold 100 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.03, for a total value of C$5,603.00.

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE EQB) opened at 56.40 on Thursday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $929.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$47.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC set a C$75.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

