EQT Corporation (EQT) Receives $80.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.09.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded EQT Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT Corporation from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of EQT Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

In other EQT Corporation news, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary purchased 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,487.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EQT Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation during the first quarter worth $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT Corporation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation (NYSE EQT) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,977 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2323.21 and a beta of 0.77. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $75.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. EQT Corporation had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 720.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

