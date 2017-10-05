Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,882 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Time Warner worth $165,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 31.6% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Time Warner during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Time Warner Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 target price on Time Warner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Time Warner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE TWX) opened at 103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.02. Time Warner Inc. has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $103.72.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/epoch-investment-partners-inc-cuts-stake-in-time-warner-inc-twx.html.

Time Warner Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.