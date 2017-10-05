ePlus inc. (PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 3,000 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ PLUS) traded down 0.657% during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.575. 21,217 shares of the stock traded hands. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.803 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47.

Get ePlus inc. alerts:

ePlus inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/eplus-inc-plus-cfo-elaine-d-marion-sells-3000-shares.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of ePlus inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. by 84,983.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 792,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. by 171.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after acquiring an additional 605,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. by 96.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after acquiring an additional 576,536 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. by 102.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,063,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 538,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. by 101.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 462,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc. Company Profile

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.