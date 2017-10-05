EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Position Boosted by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,298 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.62% of EPAM Systems worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems Inc. alerts:

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) traded up 0.23% during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.69. 111,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Position Boosted by Fred Alger Management Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/epam-systems-inc-epam-position-boosted-by-fred-alger-management-inc.html.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $2,020,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,445. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.