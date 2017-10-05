EP Energy Corporation (EPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

EPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering cut EP Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $5.00 target price on EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut EP Energy Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on EP Energy Corporation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on EP Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EP Energy Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) traded up 2.43% during trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 77,269 shares. EP Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company’s market cap is $859.35 million.

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 24.4% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EP Energy Corporation Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

