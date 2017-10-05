EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $330,969.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE EOG) opened at 96.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.63 billion. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $109.37.

Get EOG Resources Inc. alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -131.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Director Sells $330,969.33 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/eog-resources-inc-eog-director-sells-330969-33-in-stock.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in EOG Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Imperial Capital began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.84.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.