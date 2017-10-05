Envirostar Inc (EVI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Envirostar Inc (NYSEMKT:EVI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Envirostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Envirostar (NYSEMKT:EVI) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,248 shares. Envirostar has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $245.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVI. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Envirostar in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Envirostar in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Envirostar in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Envirostar by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Envirostar in the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Envirostar Company Profile

EnviroStar, Inc, through its subsidiary, Steiner-Atlantic Corp., distributes commercial and industrial laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others; supplies replacement parts and accessories, and provides maintenance services to its customers, and designs and plans turnkey laundry, dry cleaning and boiler systems for its institutional, retail, industrial and commercial customers.

