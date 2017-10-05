Envestnet, Inc (ENV) Holdings Increased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.08% of Envestnet worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 433,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,631 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,435,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,803,000 after purchasing an additional 188,892 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 154,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) remained flat at $53.60 during trading on Thursday. 29,044 shares of the stock traded hands. Envestnet, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36 billion.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $38,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $99,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,944 shares of company stock worth $1,933,230. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

