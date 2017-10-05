Entergy Corporation (ETR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Entergy Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8332755968312 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) opened at 78.41 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $14.08 billion.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.91. Entergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post $6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $38,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $271,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

