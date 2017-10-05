Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) Director Brian E. Farley Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) Director Brian E. Farley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $791,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian E. Farley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Brian E. Farley sold 6,028 shares of Entellus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $115,556.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian E. Farley sold 3,972 shares of Entellus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $75,865.20.

Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 83,770 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $507.93 million. Entellus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a negative return on equity of 60.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entellus Medical, Inc. will post ($1.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entellus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Entellus Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Entellus Medical by 85.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 866,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,953 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entellus Medical during the second quarter valued at $5,655,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Entellus Medical by 1,052.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 247,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 226,190 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Entellus Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 450,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entellus Medical by 868.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 190,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entellus Medical

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

