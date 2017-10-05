EnPro Industries (NPO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EnPro Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4167333051186 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE NPO) traded up 0.76% on Thursday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,613 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.15. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $82.72.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.13 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.53%.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/enpro-industries-npo-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-16.html.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 26,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,949,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,206,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd L. Anderson sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $156,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.