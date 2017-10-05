Engility Holdings (EGL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Engility Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.4030444570432 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Engility Holdings (NYSE EGL) traded up 1.63% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 126,002 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 286.64 and a beta of 2.06. Engility Holdings has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. Engility Holdings had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. Engility Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Engility Holdings will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engility Holdings in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Engility Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas O. Miiller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,637 shares in the company, valued at $454,625.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Tobin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $92,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Engility Holdings Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

