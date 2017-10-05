Energizer Holdings, Inc. (EPC) Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energizer Holdings were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings during the second quarter worth $201,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings by 6.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings during the second quarter worth $286,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE EPC) opened at 71.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.94. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Holdings Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

