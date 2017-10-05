Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.82

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 49,487,232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research firms recently commented on ECYT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company’s market cap is $259.71 million.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 61,437.14%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Endocyte, Inc. will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Endocyte by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Endocyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endocyte by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endocyte during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Endocyte during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

