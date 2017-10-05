Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 66,536 shares of the stock traded hands. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company’s market cap is $926.82 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/enanta-pharmaceuticals-inc-enta-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.