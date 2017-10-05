Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.49

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 86,396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

EDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,034,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 152,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.49” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/empresa-distribuidora-y-comercializadora-norte-s-a-edenor-edn-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-42-49.html.

About Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.