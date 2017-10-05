Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.49

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 86,396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
EDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 1.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,034,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 152,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.