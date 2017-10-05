Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Crown Holdings worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings by 1,990.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) opened at 60.3654 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.2917 and a beta of 1.40.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Crown Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

WARNING: “Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-has-5-90-million-holdings-in-crown-holdings-inc-cck.html.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.