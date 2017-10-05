Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Atmos Energy Corporation worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,274,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,294,000 after buying an additional 150,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,636,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,314,000 after buying an additional 255,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,764,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,320,000 after buying an additional 168,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,193,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,078,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,436,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy Corporation news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.12 per share, with a total value of $132,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) opened at 84.73 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post $3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Atmos Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.13%.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. BidaskClub lowered Atmos Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Atmos Energy Corporation Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

