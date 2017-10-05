Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Holdings Raised by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $204,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 95.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR) opened at 63.92 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Company has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

