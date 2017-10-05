Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $129.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. 1,438,895 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,058 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,187,246.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $1,110,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,350.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,096 shares of company stock worth $23,386,136. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its position in Electronic Arts by 722.0% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,307 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

