Electrocomponents plc (ECM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 610 to GBX 650. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock. Electrocomponents plc traded as high as GBX 678.50 ($9.00) and last traded at GBX 673 ($8.93), with a volume of 1,743,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638.50 ($8.47).

ECM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents plc from GBX 425 ($5.64) to GBX 520 ($6.90) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents plc from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($9.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Electrocomponents plc to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.75) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents plc from GBX 510 ($6.76) to GBX 530 ($7.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents plc in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 551.40 ($7.31).

The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.99 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 631.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 580.36.

Electrocomponents plc Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe’s hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

